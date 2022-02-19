Delray Beach Open: Cameron Norrie beats Tommy Paul to reach final
British number one Cameron Norrie reached the ATP Delray Beach Open final with a 6-3 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul in Florida.
Top seed Norrie will face American second seed Reilly Opelka or Australian John Millman on Sunday.
Norrie, 26, sealed match point with a sharp backhand across court after 76 minutes.
"I was really happy with my level. I played complete games on my serves and in my sets," he said.
"He's really tricky and comes forward but I was happy I came through on my serve."
Left-hander Norrie, who was beaten at this stage of the tournament last year, is seeking a third ATP Tour title after lifting trophies at Indian Wells and Los Cabos in 2021.
