Ostapenko is set to move into the top 20 of the WTA rankings thanks to her victory in Dubai

Jelena Ostapenko secured her first hard-court title since 2019 with a commanding victory over Veronika Kudermetova at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The former French Open champion won 6-0 6-4 in just over an hour against the Russian world number 31.

The win gave Latvia's Ostapenko the fifth WTA singles title of her career.

Meanwhile, in the Qatar Open final, Roberto Bautista Agut beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3 6-4.

Doubles rematch

In Dubai, Ostapenko's road to the final saw her beat four Grand Slam champions in Sofia Kenin, Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep.

The 24-year-old was in aggressive form throughout the week-long tournament and will now return to the top 20 for the first time since 2018.

She will also come up against Kudermetova for the second time in a final this week when the pair face each other in the doubles showpiece.

In Doha, Spaniard Bautista Agut lifted his first ATP Tour title since 2019 thanks to his victory over Basilashvili.

In a repeat of the 2021 final, world number 16 Bautista Agut was able to avoid disappointment this time around and defeat his Georgian opponent, who is ranked six placed lower, playing aggressively from the baseline.

Bautista Agut, 33, who only dropped one set on his way to the final, has now won 10 tour-level trophies.