Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alex de Minaur was beaten by Jannik Sinner at last month's Australian Open

Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has insisted he is fully vaccinated following reports he was being investigated for buying a falsified Covid-19 pass.

AFP reported that Spanish police sources external-link named De Minaur as one of the athletes on a list of alleged buyers.

The 23-year-old played in last month's Australian Open, where vaccination was compulsory.

"I want to make it 100% clear that I received my second shot," he said.

"I have a completely valid, accurate and true vaccination record."

Writing on Twitter, external-link De Minaur added: "I received my first dose of the vaccine in London last summer and the second one at the Hospital La Paz in Madrid.

"News came out today that the hospital is under investigation for providing falsified Covid certificates to some of its patients.

"I am not 'under investigation' in any way as is being suggested and my name is connected to this story simply because I was a patient at the hospital [as many thousands of others were]."

De Minaur was knocked out in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The season-opening Grand Slam had required players to show proof of vaccination to compete - a rule that led to unvaccinated world number one Novak Djokovic being deported.