The Russian team featuring world number two Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 Davis Cup Finals

Further changes have been made to the Davis Cup Finals with the group stage split from the knockout phase and to be played in September after the US Open.

Each of the four groups will be played in different cities from 14-18 September, with the quarter-finals onwards held in one venue in November.

The knockout phase is thought to be going to Abu Dhabi, although the host has not been confirmed by the ITF.

Great Britain are one of the 16 nations playing in the Finals.

The Davis Cup was revamped in 2019 with the introduction of the Finals - a concept led by Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique's investment group and dubbed the 'World Cup of Tennis'.

But there has been criticism over its schedule lengthening the season - and the close proximity to a similar men's team event run by the ATP.

The ATP Cup is hosted by Australia and takes place in January, a month after the Davis Cup Finals and leading up to the Australian Open.

The ITF said the decision to move forward the Davis Cup Finals group stage was based on player feedback.

British number one Cameron Norrie was among the players who had been questioning the scheduling.

"I love both events, but they are too close in the calendar and you are almost playing the same event back to back," Norrie told BBC Sport at last month's Australian Open.

The shake-up of the Davis Cup came when the ITF and Kosmos - the company founded by Pique - announced a 25-year, $3bn (£2.25bn) partnership in 2018.

It meant the end of the traditional format of home and away ties spanning a whole year, and led to the creation of an 18-team contest.

Spain won the inaugural 2019 event, which was held entirely in Madrid across seven days.

After the 2020 edition was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, it returned last year in three cities - Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck and across 11 days.