Andy Murray broke back into the world's top 100 for the first time since May 2018 earlier this month

Britain's Andy Murray won only one game as he lost in straight straights to Roberto Bautista Agut in the last 16 of the Qatar Open.

The former world number one had gone into the tournament looking to win his first singles title since 2019.

Murray, 34, made a strong start to the event with a straight sets win against Japan's Taro Daniel.

But he was well beaten by 2019 champion Bautista Agut, who won 6-0 6-1 to progress to the quarter-finals.