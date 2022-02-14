Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans is ranked 28th in the world, and is second in the British rankings to Cameron Norrie

Britain's Dan Evans reached the last 16 of the Qatar Open with a straight-set win over Egor Gerasimov.

World number 28 Evans claimed a 6-4 6-4 victory over the Bulgarian in his first match since suffering a third-round exit at the Australian Open last month.

Evans broke in the fifth game of the first set and early in the second, holding his serve to progress.

He faces Tunisian qualifier Malek Jaziri or Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the next round in Doha.