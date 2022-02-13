Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime helped Canada win the ATP Cup in January

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Greek world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win his first ATP title at the Rotterdam Open.

Auger-Aliassime broke Tsitsipas in the first game and went on to record a comfortable 6-4 6-2 win in 78 minutes.

The world number nine had already defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray on the way to the final.

"It is the happiest day of my career and hopefully it is the first of many to come," said Auger-Aliassime.

The 21-year-old had lost in each of his eight previous finals without taking a set.

However, he has been in good form in 2022 and helped Canada to the ATP Cup title in January, before he reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open.