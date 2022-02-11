Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the Australian Open quarter-finals last month

Felix Auger-Aliassime saw off Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open.

The Canadian, who beat Andy Murray in the previous round, won 7-5 7-6 (7-4) in two hours and seven minutes.

It was the world number nine's third victory against Norrie in six months.

Norrie saved match points in his final service game to take it to a tie-break but could not repeat that feat as Auger-Aliassime took the breaker 7-4.

In the opening set, Auger-Aliassime broke at 4-3 and Norrie immediately responded only to then watch the 21-year-old break for a second time to edge ahead in the match.

Norrie moved into the lead in the second with a superb forehand winner and then dug in to consolidate that advantage by fending off break back points in successive service games.

But the 26-year-old gave up a further two break points on the following game and Auger-Aliassime capitalised to level.

Norrie surrendered a 40-0 lead before fighting off two match points to hold in his final service game, but it was Auger-Aliassime who prevailed in the tie-break.