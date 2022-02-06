Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray will be in action at the Rotterdam Open next week, the first time since his second round exit at the Australian Open

Andy Murray will not play at the French Open and will instead focus on preparing for Wimbledon in the summer.

It is the second year running the 34-year-old Briton will miss Roland Garros which runs from 22 May until 5 June.

Murray will also sit out the entire clay-court season which starts at the Monte Carlo Masters on 9 April.

"I am not planning on playing through the clay, the past couple of years, the clay has made issues worse, I don't want to take that risk," he said.

Former world number one Murray - currently ranked 102 in the world - has been attempting to return to his former levels after major surgery in 2019 on a career-threatening hip problem.

Murray said he did not rule out playing on clay in the future.

"It's not that I wouldn't potentially play on clay in the future," he added. "Last year I almost missed Wimbledon and was close to not playing the grass season.

"I will still try to compete a bit during that period, I won't do nothing, that's my plan just now. I had a busy end of last year and the next couple of months. I won't take any risks and hopefully get a good build-up to the grass season."

