Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem is set to return to court next month at the Indian Wells Masters.

The 28 year-old has been sidelined for seven months with a wrist injury.

He was due to return at the Argentina Open this week but withdrew due to pain in his hands between his knuckles.

"He will look to make his comeback to competition at Indian Wells in March," said a statement by his management team.

The Austrian, who reached world number three in 2020, has now dropped to 37th in the rankings.

"It's never easy to return to competition after a seven-month break. I will follow the doctor's advice, rest for a few days and resume training next week," Thiem said.