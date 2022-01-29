Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova claimed their first Australian Open women's doubles title as they defeated Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.

The Czech pair fought back from a set down to win 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-4 in two hours 42 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

It is a fourth major title for Krejcikova and Siniakova, who were runners-up at the 2021 Australian Open.

They are now a US Open title away from completing a career Grand Slam.

Four breaks of serve were exchanged in the opening set, as Kazakh Danilina and Brazilian Haddad Maia broke for a second time at 6-6 before dominating the tie-break.

A single break in the opening game of the second set proved enough for the top seeds to level the match.

Krejcikova, 26, and Siniakova, 25, then forced a double break to lead 5-2 in the decider and were able to hold on despite dropping serve in the following game.

That inflicted a first defeat on Danilina and Haddad Maia, who won their first nine matches together and triumphed in Sydney prior to the Australian Open.