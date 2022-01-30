Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev from two sets down in Melbourne epic

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Melbourne Park

Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam men's title in the most stunning fashion, fighting back from two sets down to beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final.

Backed by a loud Melbourne crowd, sixth seed Nadal rallied to win 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

US Open champion Medvedev was going for his second successive major title.

Medvedev, 25, was in command before Nadal showed all of his renowned grit and fight to earn an extraordinary win.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has been at the centre of some of the sport's most incredible triumphs - but this surely goes down as the most amazing Grand Slam victory of his illustrious career.

In the absence of the deported Novak Djokovic and the injured Roger Federer in Melbourne, Nadal has moved one ahead of his great rivals in the race to finish with most major men's singles titles.

Nadal's achievement comes only a few months after he thought he would never be able to return to the tour because of a foot injury.

"Without a doubt it is one of the most emotional wins of my career," he said after the trophy presentation.

The issue restricted him to only one tournament in the final seven months of 2021, while a bout of coronavirus in mid-December also left him "very sick with fever".

Those setbacks meant the Australian Open was just Nadal's second competitive event in five months, having won a warm-up tournament at Melbourne Park earlier in January.

Nadal sealed victory after five hours 24 minutes - and at 01:11 local time in Melbourne - when Medvedev could not return a net volley on the first of the Spaniard's three match points.

Dropping his racquet to the floor, Nadal stood motionless with his hands on his hips and his jaw dropped. After a warm embrace with Medvedev, he walked towards his support team and exploded with emotion.

A triple first pump was followed by a drop to his knees, his hands covering his face as he looked up to the sky.

The intensity of his celebration illustrated the euphoria Nadal felt after the obstacles he had overcome - on the night and in the recent months - to win.

Previously in his career, Nadal had only won three matches from two sets down and the last of those came at Wimbledon in 2007 against Russia's Mikhail Youzhny.

Victory came at the end of the second longest Grand Slam final in history, just 30 minutes short of the 2012 final at Melbourne Park when Nadal lost to Djokovic.

Afterwards, Medvedev thanked his team, and joked: "I'm sure my wife is watching back home but I think the TV will be broken now."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Mondaldinho, today at 14:18

    An immense achievement! Congratulations Rafa - the perfect ending to the tournament and just desserts for a certain naughty Serbian.

    • Reply posted by dms, today at 14:21

      dms replied:
      Hear hear

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 14:19

    Credit to Djokovic fans. They predicted that the Grand Slam record would be broken and they were spot on.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Would he have broken the record if Djokovic was playing

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 14:18

    Bet Djokovic is genuinely sick now. Well done Rafa against all the odds.

  • Comment posted by Ibn Rushd, today at 14:18

    Simply the best, AND he would have beaten Novax as well.

    • Reply posted by Ibn Rushd, today at 14:20

      Ibn Rushd replied:
      Bloody hell, even autocorrect is now changing Novak to Novax...

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:22

    We have just witnessed the greatest comeback in tennis history. What a player Rafa Nadal is. He is an unbelievable athlete who looks like he can never get tired. What we have seen is something that we will probably never see again. How can a thirty five year old beat a twenty five year old in five sets after being two sets down. Wow. Now that is incredible

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:21

    I’m sure some Djokovic fans will say it doesn’t count or has an asterisk because Novak didn’t play if I remember correctly a couple of Novak’s titles came when Rafa or federer missed the tournament so do they have an asterisk as well?

    • Reply posted by Godly, today at 14:27

      Godly replied:
      They were injured, Novak was banned from playing because of Aussie public outcry, 10% of world wide sportspeople and Premier League players refuse to vaccinate and are allowed to compete. The asterisk stands.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 14:16

    Rafa is one of a kind, what a player, mental strength is out of this world, still winning slams at that age after so many injury troubles, bravo!!

    • Reply posted by johnt, today at 14:24

      johnt replied:
      One of the mentally toughest athletes ever. No one but no one will outwork Rafa.

  • Comment posted by magnum, today at 14:21

    Ha ha ha ha....Djoko will be kicking the cat round the house as we speak seeing his rival edge one ahead in GS wins

    • Reply posted by charlieazoleas, today at 14:24

      charlieazoleas replied:
      He cheated the Covid results.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 14:19

    Well that should supply a shot in the arm to Djokovic. :)

    • Reply posted by Greatbritain, today at 14:33

      Greatbritain replied:
      I think he would rather have his health 🐑

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 14:19

    What a man. Just utterly unreal. Medvedev absolutely outplayed him for 2 and a half sets, Nadal had no answers, but he hung in there, took his chances and found a way to grind Medvedev down. At 35 years old, after 21 years of grinding his bones to dust. Just amazing.

    Fair play to Medvedev as well, he more than played his part in a greatmatch and for me is the best player in the world right now.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:18

    Absolute classic. What a comeback! Thought Nadal had blown it when serving at 5-4

    Well played to both.

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 14:21

    Didnt give him any chance at 0-2 sets down especially hearing the stat that he hasn't won from that position since 2007 in a slam.

    To turn it around, aged 35 against the current best player on his favourite surface is...... unbelievable.

    H really has to be considered the best ever.

    • Reply posted by THE CLUDGIE 77, today at 14:32

      THE CLUDGIE 77 replied:
      Me neither.

      So glad he proved me wrong.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 14:20

    Have that, Novax le Djoke!

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 14:18

    We’re so privileged to have witnessed an era of 3 of the greatest men’s players of all time: Nadal, Federer & NoVax.

  • Comment posted by martello, today at 14:17

    That settles any arguments. Surely one of the greatest sportsmen ever. Astonishing.
    Rafa the GOAT

    • Reply posted by seanglendo, today at 14:20

      seanglendo replied:
      Does it though?

  • Comment posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 14:21

    What an incredible final & incredible comeback.
    Rafa Nadal & Federer both with strong claims for Greatest of all time. Both exceptional people.
    Surely the most satisfying win of all time for Rafa there for so many reasons !

  • Comment posted by William, today at 14:18

    Did you enjoy that Novax haha

  • Comment posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 14:24

    1-0 Vaxxers

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:28

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Yeah cheats sometimes lose

  • Comment posted by SMIDG3T, today at 14:18

    Never EVER write this guy off. A lot of people feeling stupid right now for thinking his opponent had won this match after winning the first two sets. What a Champion Nadal is. Haters, keep hating.

    • Reply posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 14:25

      Hank Scorpio replied:
      What this shows again is that not only is incredible talent needed but also incredible fitness. Time again the big 3 and Murray showed that when they are up against it and not at their best they can hang in and the hard work in the gym will help them wear down their opponents.

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 14:21

    It does count if you beat the top ranked player at the tournament! ;)

    What a comeback, what a match, what a legend. Get in Rafa!

    GOAT.

