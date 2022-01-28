Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty wins first Melbourne title by beating Danielle Collins

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open title, ending the home nation's 44-year wait for a Grand Slam women's singles champion.

Top seed Barty fought back from 5-1 down in the second set to win 6-3 7-6 (7-2) on a jubilant Rod Laver Arena.

The 25-year-old Queenslander has won the title without dropping a set in Melbourne this fortnight.

After winning the 2019 French Open and last year's Wimbledon title, she has now claimed three of the four majors.

With a partisan 12,000 crowd and nation watching on, Barty started and ended the final looking unburdened by the weight of expectation.

Among those watching was Chris O'Neil, the last Australian to win the men's or women's singles title in Melbourne.

Barty, rarely overcome by emotion, shouted with delight when she clinched the title with a cross-court forehand winner.

Virtually everyone inside Rod Laver Arena jumped to their feet, roaring their approval, many with camera phones in their hand to capture a long-awaited moment for the nation's sports fans.

The world number one's relief at overcoming the burden of history and expectation was clear.

Barty clenched both fists as she dropped to her haunches, before running over to the side where she beckoned former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, now a television analyst, on to court for a warm hug.

After reaching the Melbourne semi-finals in 2020, with quarter-final defeats coming in the years either side, Barty finally landed the prize she really wanted.

The 25-year-old Queenslander had dropped only 21 games on her way to the final and, although the second set looked to have got away from her at two breaks down, she regained her composure brilliantly to turn the match back in her favour.

Victory continued her supreme form in 2022, and she has now won all 11 of her singles matches this year.

After beating three top-20 players to win the Adelaide International title, she has continued that dominance in Melbourne.

Barty, who took a break from tennis in 2014 to pursue a professional cricket career, has often paid tribute to Dellacqua's influence on her success and the kiss on her friend's forehead indicated her gratitude.

There was another special moment for Barty - and the home fans - when the player's idol, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, came on to court to present her with the Daphne Akhurst trophy.

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 10:37

    I saw her interview after the fiasco with Djokovic. Vaccinated and sensibe..
    She said I'm a bit of a hermit, I have my breakfast and I do my training then I come back to my room. Give me a coffee and a book and I'm good to go. If all the pampered Djokovic's is of this world were the same as this young lady the sport would be so much better.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 10:43

      Pandemania replied:
      If everyone was the same the works would be boring but Barry is a class act I agree

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 10:33

    Most gratifying to see two tennis players show respect to each other, and the umpire, and not have the typical Serena Williams type tantrums, arguing, disputing line call and horrible fist clenching actions. Well played Barty.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 10:37

      big G replied:
      Agreed, Barry is a great role model. Strong woman, shows it but doesn't need to shout about it 👍

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 10:35

    Barty epitomise all that is good in a champion. Her humility/demeanour a credit. No showboating, self entitlement, smashing her racquet, time wasting or abusing officials. A real lady and played tennis with her head and racquet in total harmony. Under enormous pressure with the weight of expectation of a nation she worked it out in her head and delivered and AO beginning to end in straight sets.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:37

      SD replied:
      With her head? Is that allowed? I thought could only hit ball with bat?

  • Comment posted by Luca, today at 10:28

    Barty was full of class and unmatched skill, a real humble person, the right person got it today

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 10:46

      cynic replied:
      She's just a seat warmer at the #1 spot for are Emma.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 10:34

    Ash’s won for Australia…. Sounds a bit like the cricket!!!!

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 10:36

      big G replied:
      And netball!

  • Comment posted by Dylan , today at 10:32

    Great final and performance, but really wish the women's grandslams we're also best of 5 sets

    • Reply posted by This HYS has opened my eyes, today at 10:40

      This HYS has opened my eyes replied:
      We are?

  • Comment posted by kilkenny, today at 10:25

    Amazing performance and comeback in the second set by Barty, best player of the tournament and a deserved winner. What a role model for woman and girls in the sport, plus indigenous people alike. Very unlucky for Collins, what a fantastic run and effort after all the health issues she’s been through.

  • Comment posted by 75SRC, today at 10:39

    Absolutely awesome, so happy for Ash, she’s a credit to tennis and it’s been forever since an Aussie has won either the Men’s or Women’s title at the Oz open…. Bravo!!!!

  • Comment posted by LivingDeadGrrrl, today at 10:35

    Outstanding tournament for Ash Barty capped off with the title, well deserved. To come back from 5-1 in the second set was very special. Well played Danielle Collins, had to fight a very partisan crowd and did not shame herself with her performance here. Top 10 next week will earn simpler draws in future tournaments this season.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 10:28

    A truly outstanding display from Ash Barty. She has become the complete player and demonstrated today that she has both incredible physical prowess and unbelievable mental resolve. To come back from 5-1 down in the second set and still win in straight sets confirms Barty as a true champion. To win this incredible tournament without dropping a set is simply incredible. Well done to Collins.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 10:48

      david replied:
      She didn’t lose a set all tournament.

  • Comment posted by CalvinLomax, today at 10:26

    nothing quite like showing it to them then whipping it away 5-1 down to a 7-6 win priceless

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 10:39

      Pandemania replied:
      How good was that and glad Collins made a final of it decent showing though Barry a worthy winner by far

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 10:45

    Great to see Yvonne Goolagong-Cawley present the prizes to a very worthy champion

    • Reply posted by Lewis_King, today at 10:48

      Lewis_King replied:
      it was so good to see her, and such a big smile, fantastic

  • Comment posted by Jon Brindley, today at 10:41

    Ashleigh Barty's having a party!

    • Reply posted by oops, today at 10:44

      oops replied:
      But don't mention Slartibartfast or someone will say it is misguided.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 10:38

    Congratulations Ash Barty.

    Shame for Collins to let that lead but guess that is what pressure does when ahead against the top seed and home favourite

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 10:33

    Hopefully the first of many Australian Opens. A great champion and a fine role model.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 10:28

    She seems to have all the weapons to win a lot of slams, well played.

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 10:36

    big barty wins, time for a big party yo.

    • Reply posted by oops, today at 10:40

      oops replied:
      Wha? Who is 'yo'?

  • Comment posted by phil easton, today at 10:35

    Womens tennis needed this, not good quality until today, well done Ashleigh Barty, and hope that Danielle can stay healthy and the results will come, could be top 5 soon.

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 10:34

    well done everybody

  • Comment posted by Dave lewins , today at 10:38

    I thought a tennis singles match had two players. I base this natural assumption on the basis all the points won by Barty were loudly applauded and the other player Collins got no applause. For a great sporting nation you fall short not to show respect for the other player

