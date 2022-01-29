Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cracking open a beer on live television, shortly after ending Australia's long wait for a home singles champion, will - for many - have further cemented Ashleigh Barty's reputation as a national hero.

The 25-year-old, of course, had already long achieved that status through her tennis achievements.

Winning her first Grand Slam at the 2019 French Open was backed up by success at Wimbledon last year.

Then, on Saturday, to the ecstasy and relief of a nation, she became the first home player to win the Australian Open men's or women's singles title in 44 years.

Later that night, while she was doing the rounds of post-victory interviews, there was further home success in Melbourne when Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis clinched the men's doubles title.

In a city which has endured one of the toughest lockdowns in the coronavirus pandemic, and for a tournament which was clouded in controversy at the start, it brought a welcome feel-good factor.

"As Aussies, we're exceptionally lucky to be a Grand Slam nation," said Barty.

"To get to experience playing at home is really special, and to be here as a champion of the tournament is really exciting."

The level-headed Barty is rarely overcome by emotion, either on court or during her media interviews. When she clinched victory on Rod Laver Arena with a cross-court winner, there was an uncharacteristic outburst when she screamed her delight.

"It was a little bit surreal," said the world number one.

"I think I didn't quite know what to do or what to feel, and I think just being able to let out a little bit of emotion, which is a little bit unusual for me.

"I think it just kind of all came out at once. It was a really, really special moment."

Ashleigh Barty will go for the career Grand Slam at the US Open later this year

Barty's triumph means she has won major titles on clay, grass and now hard courts. Serena Williams is the only other active female player to have achieved that feat.

On the men's side, only Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have done the same.

"I feel very humble to be in such a select group. I don't really feel like I belong with those champions of our sport," said Barty.

"I'm still very much learning and trying to refine my craft to get better and better.

"To have a Grand Slam title on each surface is pretty amazing. I never probably thought it would ever happen to me."

An estimated two million Australians were set to watch television coverage of Saturday's final, according to Channel Nine.

That's said to be a high figure in a country with a population of little over 25 million, and showed how desperate the nation was to watch history be made.

Inside Rod Laver Arena, there were 12,000 people watching. The noise and atmosphere made it feel like there were thousands more.

Illustrious names from the Australia's rich sporting past including 11-time major singles champion Laver, 400m runner Cathy Freeman and swimmer Ian Thorpe watched from the comfy seats, as did internationally renowned celebrities such as Dannii Minogue and Russell Crowe.

Flags, whether Australian, Aboriginal or green and gold, were waved in most sections of the stadium. Splashes of yellow were dotted around the arena from fans wearing Barty T-shirts, provided by a popular yeast extract brand.

While people either love or hate that stuff, there was nothing but overwhelming affection for the player.

There was a noisy and colourful atmosphere on the Rod Laver Arena, which had an increased 80% capacity because of coronavirus restrictions

"She's a sweet and loved girl across Australia. Her relaxed personality makes her hugely popular - nobody doesn't like her," said Pat Cash, the Australian who famously won Wimbledon in 1987.

"Even people who don't like tennis, say: 'Oh Ash? Yeah, she's cool.'

"She's a wholesome character who everyone thinks is their mate."

Outside Rod Laver Arena, fans agreed.

"Getting an Australian sportswoman to win the Open is massive for us," said Amy Creasey, a Melburnian sports fan.

"She's so down to earth. She's a real Aussie. That's great to see."

Another of the group, Susie Hadgkiss, added: "She's open, inviting, fun, carefree. If you met her, she'd talk to you like a normal person."

Unsurprisingly, considering her success and standing, Barty has been the poster girl of the Australian Open.

Advertisements around Melbourne Park are plastered with the Queenslander's face, so too is a 20ft billboard in the shadow of the famous Flinders Street station, and a big screen in the city's main shopping area.

The billboard outside Flinders Street station that features Barty

Barty has struggled to get over the line at the Australian Open in recent years, most notably in the 2020 semi-finals, but her Wimbledon success perhaps helped her overcome the expectation.

"The more you play under pressure the better you get," Cash, a beaten Australian Open finalist in 1987 and 1988, told BBC Sport.

"Of course, there is a lot of expectation. When you're playing at home people expect great things and you're on the front page every time you win.

"It's not easy but you find ways around it to manage it."

Reflecting on his appearances in Melbourne, Cash said being able to stay in his family home had enabled him to switch off from any scrutiny.

"Ash does that very well," he said. She's very easy going and happy to stay in her room. She doesn't listen to too much talk and just hangs with her team.

"She just rolls with it. It's water off a duck's back.

"She loves to go out and challenge herself but it's not the end of the world: it's a tennis match."

Barty's idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley presented the new champion with the trophy

Once Barty had sealed victory there was a surprise for her, when her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley came out to present her with the Australian Open trophy.

Like Barty, four-time champion Goolagong Cawley is from an indigenous background and she has often spoken of her pride at her heritage.

A recent report by The Age newspaper external-link highlighted how the number of Australian kids playing tennis had climbed by nearly 30% in the past year. Many of them are from indigenous communities and many are girls.

"I'm really proud that I can be a small part of getting more kids into sport and chasing their dreams," Barty told BBC Sport.

"From an indigenous standpoint, the work Evonne has done, she's created this pathway and this guide for so many kids to try different things and try different things they thought wouldn't have the opportunity to do.

"Being a small part of that is amazing."