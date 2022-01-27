Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic won the most recent of his five Dubai titles in 2020

World number one Novak Djokovic is set to make his return to action in Dubai next month.

The 34-year-old was deported from Australia on the eve of the Australian Open after losing a court bid to overturn his visa cancellation.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is on the entry list for the Dubai ATP Tour event, which begins on 21 February.

Entrants to Dubai, where the Serb is a five-time winner, do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Tennis Australia said it "deeply regrets" the impact Djokovic's deportation saga had on players at the Australian Open, as the focus on the 2021 champion's fate overshadowed the build-up to this year's tournament.

Djokovic was initially granted a medical exemption to enter Australia by two independent health panels after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-December, however the Australian Border Force detained him for not meeting federal Covid requirements.