Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Ashleigh Barty became the first home player to reach the Australian Open women's singles final in 42 years as she beat Madison Keys in straight sets on a jubilant Rod Laver Arena.

Wimbledon champion Barty, 25, won 6-1 6-3 against the unseeded American.

Now she is one win away from becoming the first Australian - man or woman - to win the singles since Christine O'Neil won the title in 1978.

Top seed Barty will face Iga Swiatek or Danielle Collins in Saturday's final.

Polish seventh seed Swiatek, who won the 2020 French Open as a 19-year-old, is aiming to reach her second Grand Slam final.

American 27th seed Collins is bidding for her first major final, less than a year after she had surgery for endometriosis.

