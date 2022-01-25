Australian Open: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram into doubles semi-finals

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram (right)
Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram were runners-up at last year's Australian Open
Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram reached a third consecutive Australian Open doubles semi-final with victory over Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

The second seeds have yet to drop a set after beating the Italian pair 6-3 6-2.

Salisbury and Ram won the title at Melbourne Park together in 2020 and were runners-up last year.

They will face Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden next after the Australians beat Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof.

The home hopes came through a tight final set against Britain's Skupski and Dutchman Koolhof 3-6 6-4 7-6 (10-6).

Salisbury and Ram are bidding for back-to-back Grand Slam titles after lifting the US Open trophy in September.

