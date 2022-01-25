Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios (left) and Thanasi Kokkinakis (right) have attracted huge crowds at Melbourne Park

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis thrilled another packed home crowd as they reached the Australian Open men's doubles semi-finals.

The duo - who have been nicknamed the Special Ks - beat sixth seeds Tim Puetz and Michael Venus 7-5 3-6 6-3.

Kyrgios gave a racquet to a young boy in the crowd after accidentally hitting him when he swiped away a ball.

"As long as I'm playing this sport and playing in Australia, you sure will have a show," Kyrgios said.

The duo have beaten three seeded pairs, including top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, on their way to the last four.

"Unreal scenes," said Kyrgios. " I'm not finished. I want to win this thing."

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who won the Wimbledon junior title together, will play third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos next.

"When we walk through that tunnel, there's no feeling like it," Kokkinakis added.

"We don't want anything else. This is perfect - the rowdier the better. Keep rustling some feathers, guys."