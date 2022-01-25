Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Denis Shapovalov in five sets to reach semi-finals

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Melbourne Park

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments7

Breaking news
Australian Open 2022
Dates:17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Rafael Nadal again showed the immense fight which has characterised his career as he overcame physical issues to beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov and reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

Spanish sixth seed Nadal won 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3, despite struggling physically in the fourth set.

Nadal, whose only title in Melbourne Park came in 2009, needed medication for what seemed to be a stomach issue.

The 34-year-old faces Matteo Berrettini or Gael Monfils in the last four.

Italian seventh seed Berrettini and French 17th seed Monfils meet in their quarter-final later on Tuesday.

Nadal is two more victories away from earning a record 21st Grand Slam men's title, which would move him clear of long-time rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

More to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 07:55

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by maddison, today at 07:55

    Fantastic Rafa: El Rey del Tenis !

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 07:52

    Normally quite happy to see nadal win but with djok banned I don’t want to see him get to 21 slams is aus, just doesn’t seem right.

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 07:50

    Vamos Rafa, Au revoir Denise.

  • Comment posted by Al, today at 07:48

    Amazing feat by this guy. However not sure how he will fair in the next round. Vamos Rafa!

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 07:44

    Well done Rafa - no 21 is within reach , Djokovic will be off to the vaccination centre as we speak.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 07:55

      cynic replied:
      Doesn't matter Federer is still the GOAT

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured