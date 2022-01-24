Australian Open: Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battles to five-set win over Taylor Fritz
|Australian Open 2022
|Dates:17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled to a thrilling five-set victory over American Taylor Fritz to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.
The 23-year-old twice came from behind to record a 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 win shortly after midnight in Melbourne.
It will be a third Australian Open quarter-final for 2021 French Open finalist Tsitsipas as he continues his bid for a first major title.
He will meet Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the last eight.
Sinner defeated Australian 32nd seed Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4 and is also in the Australian Open last eight for the first time.
