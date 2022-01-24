Australian Open: Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battles to five-set win over Taylor Fritz

Australian Open 2022
Dates:17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled to a thrilling five-set victory over American Taylor Fritz to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old twice came from behind to record a 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 win shortly after midnight in Melbourne.

It will be a third Australian Open quarter-final for 2021 French Open finalist Tsitsipas as he continues his bid for a first major title.

He will meet Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the last eight.

Sinner defeated Australian 32nd seed Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4 and is also in the Australian Open last eight for the first time.

  • Comment posted by Rosemary, today at 13:33

    I'm glad he won, I love to watch him play. I think he has a good chance of going further, as well. A final between him and Rafa Nadal would be quite something!

  • Comment posted by Good bad and ugly, today at 13:28

    I'm first to comment! I'm excited! Nobody seems to have mentioned Tsitsipas. All the talk has been about Nadal, Zverev, Medvedev, Shapavalov, and of course someone who isnt there.

    • Reply posted by Yorkshireman, today at 13:31

      Yorkshireman replied:
      A very good player on his day and with plenty of years still to improve.

