Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his fifth Grand Slam quarter-final

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled to a thrilling five-set victory over American Taylor Fritz to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old twice came from behind to record a 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 win shortly after midnight in Melbourne.

It will be a third Australian Open quarter-final for 2021 French Open finalist Tsitsipas as he continues his bid for a first major title.

He will meet Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the last eight.

Sinner defeated Australian 32nd seed Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4 and is also in the Australian Open last eight for the first time.

