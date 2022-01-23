Australian Open: Simona Halep beaten by Alize Cornet
|Australian Open 2022
|Dates:17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.
Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep is out of the Australian Open, losing in three sets to France's Alize Cornet in hot conditions in Melbourne.
Cornet, 32, won 6-4 3-6 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of a major for the first time.
Romanian 14th seed Halep, a finalist in 2018, had won all eight of her previous matches in 2022.
The unseeded world number 61 Cornet will face American 27th seed Danielle Collins for a place in the semi-finals.
