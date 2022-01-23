Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alize Cornet had never previously been beyond the fourth round of a major

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep is out of the Australian Open, losing in three sets to France's Alize Cornet in hot conditions in Melbourne.

Cornet, 32, won 6-4 3-6 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of a major for the first time.

Romanian 14th seed Halep, a finalist in 2018, had won all eight of her previous matches in 2022.

The unseeded world number 61 Cornet will face American 27th seed Danielle Collins for a place in the semi-finals.

