Eighth seeds Jamie Murray (left) and Bruno Soares (right) won the Australian Open title in 2016

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares are out of the men's doubles at the Australian Open after losing to Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in Melbourne.

Bolelli and Fognini came from a set down to beat the 2016 winners 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 and reach the quarter-finals.

The unseeded duo could meet Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram, the second seeds, in the last eight.

Salisbury and Ram face Australians Li Tu and Dane Sweeny on Monday.

Fellow home wildcards Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their run in the men's doubles.

Having overcome Croatian top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the previous round, Kyrgios - knocked out of the singles by Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev - and Kokkinakis defeated 15th seeds Gonzalo Escobar and Ariel Behar 6-4 4-6 6-4.

They will face the sixth seeds, German Tim Putz and New Zealander Michael Venus, next after they were handed a walkover against Australians Christopher O'Connell and Jason Kubler.

In the women's doubles on Sunday, third seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens progressed with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over China's Zhaoxuan Wang and Yifan Xu.

Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo and Belgian Kirsten Flipkens await after a 6-1 6-2 third round win against Andrea Petkovic and Jaqueline Cristian.