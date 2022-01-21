Australian Open: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram progress in men's doubles

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram
Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the Australian Open final last year
Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britain's Joe Salisbury continued his bid for a second Australian Open men's doubles title as he and American Rajeev Ram progressed to the third round.

The second seeds beat New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Dane Frederik Nielsen 6-1 6-2.

They will face Australian pair Dane Sweeny and Li Tu next.

However, British duo Dominic Inglot and Ken Skupski were beaten 7-5 6-3 by Japan's Ben McLachlan and South African Raven Klaasen.

There was also defeat for Heather Watson and Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the women's doubles.

The two lost 6-4 6-3 to Ukrainians Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk.

