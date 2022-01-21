Australian Open: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram progress in men's doubles
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2022
|Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.
Britain's Joe Salisbury continued his bid for a second Australian Open men's doubles title as he and American Rajeev Ram progressed to the third round.
The second seeds beat New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Dane Frederik Nielsen 6-1 6-2.
They will face Australian pair Dane Sweeny and Li Tu next.
However, British duo Dominic Inglot and Ken Skupski were beaten 7-5 6-3 by Japan's Ben McLachlan and South African Raven Klaasen.
There was also defeat for Heather Watson and Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the women's doubles.
The two lost 6-4 6-3 to Ukrainians Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk.
- Evans loses to end British singles interest
- Second seed Sabalenka battles into fourth round
- Medvedev & Tsitsipas advance in Melbourne
- Live scores, results and order of play
