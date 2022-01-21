Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Australian Open final

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open fourth round with a straight-set win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

The 2021 finalist claimed a comfortable 6-4 6-4 6-2 win against the world number 57 inside Margaret Court Arena.

The US Open champion plays Australian wildcard Christopher O'Connell or American Maxime Cressy in the last 16.

Neither O'Connell, 27, or Cressy, 24, have previously reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

After coming through an entertaining four-set match against Australian Nick Kyrgios, Medvedev encountered few problems against the only player to win a set against him on his run to the US Open title in September.

A break of serve in the third game of the opening two sets was enough to put the Russian, 25, in control of his third-round match - although the second seed did face a break point when leading 3-2 in the second.

But the impressive Medvedev, the highest ranked player in the draw, recorded a double break in the third set as he clinically closed out the match by winning five consecutive games.