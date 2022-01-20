Australian Open: Naomi Osaka loses to Amanda Anisimova in Melbourne
Defending champion Naomi Osaka is out of the Australian Open after American opponent Amanda Anisimova survived two match points before clinching a memorable third-round victory.
Japan's Osaka, 24, was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5) at Melbourne Park.
Unseeded Anisimova, 20, will play Australian top seed Ashleigh Barty in the last 16.
Barty has still not dropped a set this week after a 6-2 6-3 victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi.
