Defending champion Naomi Osaka is out of the Australian Open after American opponent Amanda Anisimova survived two match points before clinching a memorable third-round victory.

Japan's Osaka, 24, was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5) at Melbourne Park.

Unseeded Anisimova, 20, will play Australian top seed Ashleigh Barty in the last 16.

Barty has still not dropped a set this week after a 6-2 6-3 victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi.

More to follow.