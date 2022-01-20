Australian Open: Naomi Osaka loses to Amanda Anisimova in Melbourne

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Breaking news

Defending champion Naomi Osaka is out of the Australian Open after American opponent Amanda Anisimova survived two match points before clinching a memorable third-round victory.

Japan's Osaka, 24, was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5) at Melbourne Park.

Unseeded Anisimova, 20, will play Australian top seed Ashleigh Barty in the last 16.

Barty has still not dropped a set this week after a 6-2 6-3 victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport