Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the Australian Open men's doubles title in 2016

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares came from a set down to reach the third round of the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

The 2016 winners defeated Briton Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof also progressed, beating Daniel Altmaier and Thiago Monteiro 6-1 6-4.

However, fellow Briton Joe Salisbury and American Desirae Krawczyk were knocked out of the mixed doubles.

Salisbury and Krawczyk, the top seeds in Melbourne, took the first set against El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Mexican Giuliana Olmos but lost 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 10-5 after a match tie-break.

Eighth seeds Murray and Soares trailed 2-0 in their must-win second-set tie-break but recovered impressively, winning seven consecutive points to set up a deciding set in which they dominated.

Meanwhile, 10th seeds Skupski and Koolhof eased through a 29-minute opening set against German Altmaier and Brazilian Monteiro, before taking their second match point to reach the last 16.