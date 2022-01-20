Australian Open: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski both progress in men's doubles
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2022
|Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.
Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares came from a set down to reach the third round of the men's doubles at the Australian Open.
The 2016 winners defeated Briton Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.
Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof also progressed, beating Daniel Altmaier and Thiago Monteiro 6-1 6-4.
However, fellow Briton Joe Salisbury and American Desirae Krawczyk were knocked out of the mixed doubles.
Salisbury and Krawczyk, the top seeds in Melbourne, took the first set against El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Mexican Giuliana Olmos but lost 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 10-5 after a match tie-break.
- Azarenka brushes aside Svitolina to reach last 16
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
Eighth seeds Murray and Soares trailed 2-0 in their must-win second-set tie-break but recovered impressively, winning seven consecutive points to set up a deciding set in which they dominated.
Meanwhile, 10th seeds Skupski and Koolhof eased through a 29-minute opening set against German Altmaier and Brazilian Monteiro, before taking their second match point to reach the last 16.
- Get your football fix: The Football News Show brings you the biggest stories every day
- 'I'm here for you': Men from the world of sport and social media open up about their mental health