Australian Open: Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Taro Daniel in Melbourne

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Melbourne Park

Andy Murray
Murray is a five-time runner-up at the Australian Open
Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray produced a subdued display as he was beaten by Japan's Taro Daniel in the Australian Open second round.

Murray lost 6-4 6-4 6-4 to qualifier Daniel - ranked below him at 120 in the world - on John Cain Arena.

It was a far cry from his performance in Tuesday's victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, with the gruelling opening win taking its toll.

Murray's defeat means Dan Evans is the final Briton left in the men's singles.

Murray had never previously lost a Grand Slam match to an opponent ranked as low as 28-year-old Daniel.

For Daniel, victory meant he reached the third round of a major for the first time in his career.

Murray shot a disconsolate look towards his box after Daniel clinched victory with a crisp backhand volley on his first match point.

The Scot walked off court shaking his head before giving a quick thumbs up to a crowd glad to see him back at Melbourne Park and appreciative of his efforts.

"Winning a big match like this is unbelievable," said Daniel.

"It was an amazing level from me, I was getting nervous in the third set.

"I tried not to make a big deal about this - everyone said I was playing Murray - but I tried to treat it like another match."

Where Murray has fought back to has bordered on a miracle, resurrecting his career after a hip surgery which he initially feared would bring his playing days to an end.

The victory against Basilashvili was particularly poignant as it came on the same Melbourne court where, in 2019, he thought he might have played his final match.

Since then, the three-time Grand Slam champion has returned to the sport with a metal hip and even won an ATP title.

Last week Murray was denied another trophy, losing in the Sydney final, and came to Melbourne with the target of making deeper runs in the Grand Slam tournaments.

At face value, Daniel appeared someone of the ranking and pedigree who Murray should be able to beat.

But in reality he faced a sharp opponent brimming with confidence after coming through qualifying and the first round without dropping a set.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by happy-goat-72, today at 09:53

    Murray still playing tennis at grand slam level with a metal hip. *Applauds*

    • Reply posted by A right wing pigs ear, today at 09:54

      A right wing pigs ear replied:
      Knocked out by 120th ranked qualifier, a joke.

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 09:54

    Consistency just isn't there anymore. I hope he's just playing for the love of the game because it's hard to see him going deep into a slam again.

    • Reply posted by Obi One Kenobi Nil, today at 10:19

      Obi One Kenobi Nil replied:
      Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 09:50

    Disappointed for Andy, but didn’t Daniel play well?
    Took control of the match and dominated the big points.
    Well played, fella.

  • Comment posted by Hope and glory, today at 10:01

    Why should he retire?
    So long as he feels fit enough to compete he should keep going until he decides its all over considering the injuries he's had its amazing he's in the shape he's in.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 09:52

    Suuch a disappointing match from AM. he has done so much for British Tennis and was a true great during an era of monstars. He has earned the right to call it quits whenever he decides but what value is he getting out of playing to this standard? players like daniel were bread and butter to him before. nothing will get back the 5 seasons that were plagued by injury.
    It is such a shame

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 10:03

      Po the Panda replied:
      I keep thinking about what he was and not who he is now.
      Im not sure if he is a bit afraid of what comes next if he decides to hang it up but id rather have my health and be able to put on socks on in the monring without being in pain than playing and being a shadow of what you were, plus he is ruining his stats etc which is important for his legacy imo.
      Hopefully emma can overcome her blister.

  • Comment posted by franner, today at 10:11

    All ways was a Murray fan but its now one step forward and two back now, play Wimbledon and then retire, you do not need to do any thing more .

    • Reply posted by Irons, today at 10:14

      Irons replied:
      Why should he retire if he is still enjoying playing?

  • Comment posted by airwolf, today at 10:00

    Huge difference between 3 sets and 5 for a man in his position.
    No surprises here.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 09:57

    Well I think Murray should give the other 3 Grand Slams a go this year and then retire. Unless he can can win the first two rounds relatively comfortable he has no chance of going deep into a GS as his body simply can't recover quickly enough from 5 set, or even 4 set matches.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 10:07

      RJsportfan replied:
      I guess retiring will depend on why he plays, if he just likes getting out there playing and enjoys the travel then he could keep going for a few years probably. If he wants to be in contention for winning grand slams then I think he will decide to knock it on the head.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 09:57

    Someone posted after this first round win that he will get to the later stages 🤣🤭

  • Comment posted by camphill25, today at 10:20

    Andy , you should retire . You have done your bit.

  • Comment posted by danguee, today at 10:15

    Come on, Andy - time to hang your racquets up. You've had a brilliant career. Do you really need to mix it up with hard-hitting new kids on the block? Retire while your body will still forgive you for all that grinding....

    • Reply posted by woody147, today at 10:21

      woody147 replied:
      this is the problem in the UK, as soon as you're not quite at your peak, everyone is quick to tell you to retire, without any thought about what the player themselves want. I remember when Tim Henman started to slide from world no.4 (he was down at no 12 at the time I think) and got the "retire now!" stuff - his reply was "I'll retire if everyone at world no.13 and below retires with me"

  • Comment posted by Peppa Boris, today at 10:15

    Time to retire

  • Comment posted by lufbrarunner, today at 10:12

    And you run, and you run to catch up with the sun but it's sinking,
    racing around to come up behind you again.
    The sun is the same in a relative way but you're older,
    shorter of breath and one day closer to death.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 10:11

    I think Murray should reflect on a wonderful career and accept age and injury has caught up with him. He'll never get back to Major standard and should retire gracefully.

  • Comment posted by derek, today at 10:11

    Good. He's only carrying on for the sponsorship money now.

  • Comment posted by Samb088, today at 10:02

    I never understand the "time to retire" brigade. I'm sure he doesn't genuinely believe he can compete at the very highest level again, however he clearly loves the sport and has gone through grueling rehab to get to where he is now. If he wants to continue, who are we to say otherwise!

    A caveat to this would be if he was taking wildcards opps from others - which I don't think is the case (yet)

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 10:06

      airwolf replied:
      I take your point but didn't he get a wildcard here ?...to be beaten by someone who's come through qualifying ? Unsure of the merits either way.

  • Comment posted by unification, today at 09:58

    That metal hip has had a lot of use over the last week or so. Making the final in Sydney and then an epic first round tie.

    We know Murray isn’t top 10 quality anymore but there’s no reason with a fair wind and some momentum that he can be top 50 and pick up some 250 events. He’s still got that even if a run to the second week of a slam looks beyond him nowadays.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 09:58

    Only Dan left in the men’s, stay away from the lines and your in with a shout.....

    • Reply posted by JamboStu, today at 10:01

      JamboStu replied:
      *you're

  • Comment posted by cb220693, today at 09:51

    Maybe it's time to start considering calling it a day then . He's been plagued by injuries for the last few years and hasn't won anything in quite some time , plus he's 34 now and you have to wonder just how much more he can actually give. Tennis is quite a physically demanding sport after all.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 09:51

    I thought Andy Murray's career was over a couple of years ago. He's done amazing to come back from several injuries and we should appreciate him while he is still playing.

    • Reply posted by A right wing pigs ear, today at 09:56

      A right wing pigs ear replied:
      Why? He was awful.

