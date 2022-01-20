Australian Open: Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Taro Daniel in Melbourne
Britain's former world number one Andy Murray produced a subdued display as he was beaten by Japan's Taro Daniel in the Australian Open second round.
Murray lost 6-4 6-4 6-4 to qualifier Daniel - ranked below him at 120 in the world - on John Cain Arena.
It was a far cry from his performance in Tuesday's victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, with the gruelling opening win taking its toll.
Murray's defeat means Dan Evans is the final Briton left in the men's singles.
Murray had never previously lost a Grand Slam match to an opponent ranked as low as 28-year-old Daniel.
For Daniel, victory meant he reached the third round of a major for the first time in his career.
Murray shot a disconsolate look towards his box after Daniel clinched victory with a crisp backhand volley on his first match point.
The Scot walked off court shaking his head before giving a quick thumbs up to a crowd glad to see him back at Melbourne Park and appreciative of his efforts.
"Winning a big match like this is unbelievable," said Daniel.
"It was an amazing level from me, I was getting nervous in the third set.
"I tried not to make a big deal about this - everyone said I was playing Murray - but I tried to treat it like another match."
Where Murray has fought back to has bordered on a miracle, resurrecting his career after a hip surgery which he initially feared would bring his playing days to an end.
The victory against Basilashvili was particularly poignant as it came on the same Melbourne court where, in 2019, he thought he might have played his final match.
Since then, the three-time Grand Slam champion has returned to the sport with a metal hip and even won an ATP title.
Last week Murray was denied another trophy, losing in the Sydney final, and came to Melbourne with the target of making deeper runs in the Grand Slam tournaments.
At face value, Daniel appeared someone of the ranking and pedigree who Murray should be able to beat.
But in reality he faced a sharp opponent brimming with confidence after coming through qualifying and the first round without dropping a set.
More to follow.
