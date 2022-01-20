Australian Open 2022: Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas through to third round
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2022
|Dates:17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.
Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Argentina's Sebastian Baez in four sets to reach the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.
The 23-year-old Greek lost a second-set tie-break but went on to win 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 in three hours 22 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.
Tsitsipas, a two-time semi-finalist at Melbourne Park, hit 44 winners and served 12 aces on his way to victory.
He faces the winner of Grigor Dimitrov against Benoit Paire.
- Evans into third round as Watson loses
- Sabalenka through but Muguruza out
- Iga Swiatek on the Australian Open, Melbourne sightseeing & work-life balance
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
Meanwhile, fifth seed Andrey Rublev is yet to drop a set in Melbourne after seeing off Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-4 6-2 6-0.
The 24-year-old Russian will face Croatia's Marin Cilic next after the former US Open champion defeated qualifier Norbert Gombos 6-2 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6).
Australian prospect Alex de Minaur, 22, made it through in front of the Rod Laver Arena crowd with a comfortable 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.
Taylor Fritz won an all-American tie against Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to set up a meeting with Spanish 16th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-1 6-0 6-3.
- Get your football fix: The Football News show brings your the biggest stories every day
- 'I'm here for you': Men from the world of sport and social media open up about their mental health