Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the semi-finals in 2019 and 2021

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Argentina's Sebastian Baez in four sets to reach the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 23-year-old Greek lost a second-set tie-break but went on to win 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 in three hours 22 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

Tsitsipas, a two-time semi-finalist at Melbourne Park, hit 44 winners and served 12 aces on his way to victory.

He faces the winner of Grigor Dimitrov against Benoit Paire.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Andrey Rublev is yet to drop a set in Melbourne after seeing off Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-4 6-2 6-0.

The 24-year-old Russian will face Croatia's Marin Cilic next after the former US Open champion defeated qualifier Norbert Gombos 6-2 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6).

Australian prospect Alex de Minaur, 22, made it through in front of the Rod Laver Arena crowd with a comfortable 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.

Taylor Fritz won an all-American tie against Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to set up a meeting with Spanish 16th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-1 6-0 6-3.