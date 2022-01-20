Australian Open 2022: Emma Raducanu beaten by Danka Kovinic

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments435

Emma Raducanu
The defeat is only the second of Raducanu's career from 13 Grand Slam matches
Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Britain's Emma Raducanu was hampered by a blister on her racquet hand as she was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by Danka Kovinic.

The US Open champion raced into a 3-0 lead before needing treatment on her hand and losing the opening set.

The 19-year-old showed remarkable resilience to fight back and win the second but eventually fell to a 6-4 4-6 6-3 defeat on Margaret Court Arena.

Montenegro's Kovinic is into the last 32 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

"It was a really nice experience to play Emma here and make the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time after many years," said Kovinic, the world number 98.

"Emma has had amazing results, winning a Grand Slam at such a young age. She is an amazing talent. I'm just so happy I could play such a high level.

"I was a little bit low in my energy through the third set so I tried to focus on myself, not show much emotion and save my energy."

Raducanu had only lost one Grand Slam match before this meeting and while she may ultimately have been defeated, the Briton will surely have won even more admirers for her gutsy display.

The teenager has been spending almost 12 hours on site every day to "get my business done", which she says means training, having lunch, doing recovery, more training, gym work and then more recovery.

That extra work initially paid dividends as Raducanu delivered the perfect start, breaking in the opening game and storming into a 3-0 lead.

She looked set to replicate her first-round meeting against Sloane Stephens, where she claimed the opening set without dropping a game, although she was then taken to a deciding set by the American for the first time in her Grand Slam career.

For all Raducanu's extra preparation she will not have anticipated a blister derailing her momentum.

But, at 3-2 after Kovinic had responded by winning two games, the Briton took a medical timeout for treatment on the affected hand.

Raducanu double faulted on her return and looked tentative as Kovinic broke again to level and completed the turnaround by winning five games in a row.

A toiling Raducanu strung together a series of cleverly constructed points to break for the third time, but that resistance was short lived as Kovinic closed out the set.

Raducanu digs in despite the pain

If Kovinic believed the second set would continue as a similar procession then Raducanu, smiling through gritted teeth, had other ideas.

The teenager seemed to be effectively playing with just a backhand at times, jabbing and slicing on her forehand side to minimise the discomfort as she opened up a 3-1 lead.

First-round opponent Stephens, a former US Open champion herself, warned Raducanu after their meeting that the teenager will have to learn to deal with "ups and downs".

But Raducanu is a star student and showed during this chapter of her early Grand Slam education that she can learn on the job, letting out a huge "come on" after her adapted approach made it 4-2.

The world number 18 had a chance to extend that advantage with break point on Kovinic's serve, but the Montenegrin displayed tactical nous and composure of her own to hold.

Raducanu appeared to be grimacing with every forehand yet still chalked up another two break points at 4-4 and converted a superb winner off the troublesome side.

The guile and desire that made her the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 then shone through.

Raducanu complemented a punchy serve with aggressive groundstrokes to fend off two break-back points and take the second set, shaking her blistered hand in celebration.

Kovinic came through in three sets in a match lasting two hours 38 minutes
Kovinic came through in three sets in a match lasting two hours 38 minutes

Kovinic took a long bathroom break before the decider, no doubt wondering how she had failed to close out the match in two sets against an injured opponent.

Indeed it was Raducanu who missed early break points and then, on a sweltering day in Melbourne where temperatures touched 30C, the Briton began to look fatigued for the first time as Kovinic converted her own to open up a 3-1 lead.

Both players looked on as the crowd cheered a seagull circling inside the arena, and it looked like the breather Raducanu needed, as she broke back to love.

But it was Kovinic who outlasted her opponent in the final set.

She teed up two match points and although she watched the first scream back past her off a Raducanu forehand winner, she then found the corner with a backhand to cap a fine display and reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Comments

Join the conversation

435 comments

  • Comment posted by mike666, today at 11:10

    I don't think you need to do this BREAKING NEWS thing every time she's involved in a tennis match. BBC, you are the problem.

    • Reply posted by avoiderman, today at 11:19

      avoiderman replied:
      I don't think you need to read them. This is your problem only.

  • Comment posted by Senor Vac, today at 11:14

    Maybe it wasn't a good idea to give a 19 year old Sports Personality of the year. I'd wager a lot of money she would be performing better without the overwhelming hype and attention from the BBC. She is a young developing player. Treat her as such.

    • Reply posted by Essextim, today at 11:24

      Essextim replied:
      That's the problem, to many sponsorship deals, hype, magazine deals etc. etc. you probably wouldn't get this is any other sport on the basis of winning a major tournament.

  • Comment posted by eboniser, today at 11:16

    She's just a kid. And a damn good player. Sometimes you lose, sometimes injured, sometimes both. I wish her well

  • Comment posted by glenfletcher, today at 11:10

    A shame for sure, but I assume it must be hard to play a game of tennis when you can barely hold your racket. Can't really criticise her.

    • Reply posted by GB-NI, today at 11:16

      GB-NI replied:
      True. Also temperature was 30C which can’t have helped the blister. Even then she fought all the way.

  • Comment posted by sunil13uk, today at 11:17

    Emma should not worry (she already has a grand slam titiel), it is all a learning curve with many years ahead. Finding the right coach and to find a balance with playing, training and life will be the key to future success. Good luck.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 11:19

      Y0U replied:
      'titiel'?

  • Comment posted by Ottoman, today at 11:19

    Maybe the media hype train dosent help young athletes?

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 11:52

      RichardRichard replied:
      The media has shown ample willingness to contribute to the ruination of individuals, in preference of their own prosperity.

      Is there another way, though? If one outlet takes a moral stand, then people will simply look elsewhere. It seems an inevitable consequence of the curiosity of the people.

  • Comment posted by TheGMen, today at 11:22

    After her mind blowing victory at US Open the eyes of the World were on her.
    What she needed was guidance including the “choices” she made.
    I’m not sure she received much protection, in fact, she was allowed too much exposure.
    The expectation levels on her are humongous.
    Losing at The Australian Open is no big deal in the broader journey of her career.
    I hope she gets the support she deserves

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 11:56

      Grace replied:
      Perhaps she shouldn't have signed every single commercial deal that was put in front of her.

  • Comment posted by Marty, today at 11:12

    Still think we have a great Champion in the making here despite the setbacks

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 11:14

      twinprime replied:
      Who knows. Obviously has ability but worrisome past few months.

  • Comment posted by Elenive, today at 11:11

    Sad for her, the pressure on just a 19-year old playing in only her third slam. Give her time. She will come through if give her some space. Sad result today but good effort from her. She'll be back.

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 11:26

      thenestofvipers replied:
      'just 19' in tennis terms that's not young. Hingis, Austin, Seles, Chang, Becker etc.

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 11:16

    And here come the trolls...yawn.

    A shame for Raducanu but a blister on the racket hand for a tennis player is always going to be difficult.

    • Reply posted by wayne, today at 11:20

      wayne replied:
      but why's she getting a blister after 30 minutes of tennis? All the team and equipment behind her. This shouldn't happen.

  • Comment posted by El Doomo, today at 11:09

    A"blistering"performance?

    • Reply posted by js, today at 11:13

      js replied:
      wow that's so predictable....

  • Comment posted by ModsFavourite, today at 11:12

    "hopes unravelled with a troublesome blister" eh?, hmmm the beeb are not amused. Still, she'll have plenty more opportunities.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 11:11

    Ah well, at least she tried her best.

  • Comment posted by MrWibble, today at 11:19

    Maybe time to get her old coach back. If it ain't broke don't try and fix it.

    • Reply posted by Guinnessdylan, today at 11:53

      Guinnessdylan replied:
      Why would he waste more time, binning him off without so much as a thank you. Nice way to treat someone.

  • Comment posted by medwaymass, today at 11:26

    Get off the catwalk and focus on your tennis is the best advice anyone could give this woman ! She is obviously talented but needs better guidance off the court always at celebrity events , front of magazines etc

    • Reply posted by Tim , today at 11:28

      Tim replied:
      You can't criticise a player for taking part in extra-curricular activities every time they lose a match. She's clearly very focused on her tennis and was playing very well up until she injured her hand. But I suppose you're just doing a bit of trolling anyway.

  • Comment posted by StanTheMan, today at 11:18

    Probably a bit too much time off, if she'd not let go of the racket since her win the calluses on her hand wouldn't blister..

  • Comment posted by pimbo, today at 11:19

    Women's tennis has no real champions at the moment, winning consistently and imposing themselves.

    GS winners like Muguruza out in 2 sets, scoring 3&3. Raducanu out, though still very young so who knows.

    The times of Henin, Clijsters and both Williams active, great players with technique, tactics, head and especially heart are missed. None of the current can touch those players. WTA in decline.

    • Reply posted by Essextim, today at 11:28

      Essextim replied:
      Totally agree...WTA fairly poor currently!

  • Comment posted by Wh4t3v3r, today at 11:22

    So all the BBC over-hyped British players are out only the one left that received the least coverage here on the BBC

  • Comment posted by Essextim, today at 11:21

    No surprise to me at all...I commented after her US Open victory that with all the glamour, hype and and sponsorship deals that followed the pressure would now really be on. I have my doubts she'll win another major title.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 11:31

      david replied:
      She’s 19 ffs. Loads of time. This was always gonna happen

  • Comment posted by Catalyst, today at 11:43

    "Emma Raducanu's defeat is only the second of her career in 13 Grand Slam matches"
    Shes only played in 3 grand slams so the maximum she could lose is 3.

