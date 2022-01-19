Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans went out in the first round at last year's Australian Open

Dan Evans has been given a bye to the third round of the Australian Open after opponent Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.

The Briton had been set to face on the Frenchman at Melbourne Park on Thursday but received a walkover prior to the start of play.

No immediate reason was given for Rinderknech's withdrawal.

Evans will face ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who beat David Goffin in round one, is through to the last 32 in Melbourne for the first time since 2017. That year, he went to to make the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time.