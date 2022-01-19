Last updated on .From the section Tennis

(Left to right) Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Heather Watson and Dan Evans are all aiming on Thursday to reach the third round in Melbourne

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Emma Raducanu will look to continue her enjoyment at the Grand Slams when she faces Montenegro's Danka Kovinic for an Australian Open third-round spot.

The British teenager returns to Margaret Court Arena - where she beat Sloane Stephens - at 08:00 GMT.

Andy Murray is also back on the same court when he plays Japan's Taro Daniel on John Cain Arena (06:30 GMT).

Two more Britons - Dan Evans and Heather Watson - are also aiming to reach round three on Thursday.

Evans, seeded 24th, plays France's Arthur Rinderknech at about 02:00 GMT, while Watson meets Slovenia's 29th seed Tamara Zidansek - a French Open semi-finalist last year - not before 02:30 GMT.

Raducanu will be on court at the same time as the blockbuster match between Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev and Australia's Nick Kyrgios on Rod Laver Arena.

US Open champion Raducanu, 19, has won 11 of her 12 main-draw matches at the majors and says she has been inspired by Murray's fighting spirit.

Former world number one Murray, 34, won at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2017 when he battled past Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in a tense five-setter on Tuesday.

It was his first match there since the Scot played Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in 2019, which the five-time Australian Open finalist thought might be the last match of his career.

"I've watched so many of Andy's matches, all his finals here in Australia, but his match against Agut was some of the best fighting I've ever seen," said Raducanu.

"It's great to have a role model like him leading British tennis."

Meanwhile, Britain's Jonny O'Mara and Belarusian partner Andrei Vasilevski are taking on Australia's John Millman and American Mackenzie McDonald.

And British duo Dominic Inglot and Ken Skupski face Italian Andrea Vavassori and Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.