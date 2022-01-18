Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Former finalist Petra Kvitova suffered a "painful" first-round defeat by Sorena Cirstea on the second day of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Czech Kvitova was beaten 6-2 6-2 by Romania's Cirstea in just 72 minutes.

Kvitova, who lost to Cirstea in the second round at last year's tournament, has not gone beyond the third round of a Grand Slam since the 2020 US Open.

US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez also lost on Tuesday, while second seed Aryna Sabalenka fought back to advance.

Kvitova, often a crowd favourite in Melbourne, made 39 unforced errors and hit six double faults against Cirstea.

"This loss is very painful - in the first round after like a whole month [in Australia]," Kvitova said.

"I did have some health issues the whole month as well, so it was tough to practise.

"The season is long, so I hope that it will turn around."

Canadian teenager Fernandez lost 6-2 6-4 to Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis, who was tearful after winning her first match at Melbourne Park.

"I am super stoked, I am shaking," the 24-year-old said.

"I watched a lot of Leylah at the US Open. We were there supporting, watching her singles matches, then I would go and watch her doubles matches. She's such a lovely girl."

Belarusian Sabalenka fought back from a set down to beat Storm Sanders, the Australian world number 128, 5-7 6-3 6-2 and register her first win of the season.

Simona Halep, runner-up in 2018, continued her good form with a 6-4 6-3 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech, while third seed Garbine Muguruza also advanced after beating rising French star Clara Burel 6-3 6-4.

However, 2016 champion Angelique Kerber fell in the first round for the second year in a row as she was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Estonia's Kaia Kanepi.

Australian veteran Sam Stosur, playing in her final singles event, recovered from a set behind to overcome American Robin Anderson 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-3.

Stosur will continue playing doubles until the end of the 2022 season, but said she would retire from singles after being given a wildcard into the Australian Open.

She will face 10th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next after the Russian beat Anna Bondar of Hungary 6-2 6-1.