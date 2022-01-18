Australian Open: Andy Murray beats Nikoloz Basilashvili in Melbourne

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Melbourne Park

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments280

Andy Murray celebrates beating Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Australian Open
The victory against Basilashvili was Murray's first at the Australian Open since 2017, when he was top seed and eventually lost to Mischa Zverev in the last 16
Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Britain's Andy Murray marked his return to the Australian Open - where in 2019 he thought he might have to retire - with a tense five-set win over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Murray cruised to the first set in 23 minutes but any hopes of a routine win disappeared as Basilashvili recovered.

Momentum swung both ways before the wildcard won 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-4.

Murray, 34, was one of three Britons to win on Tuesday, with Heather Watson and Dan Evans also progressing.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu and qualifier Liam Broady play later on Tuesday.

Murray, a five-time beaten finalist in Melbourne, will play Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round on Thursday.

"It's amazing," Murray said shortly after winning on John Cain Arena, where he lost to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in 2019.

"It's been a tough three or four years but I've put in a lot of hard work to get here.

"I've played on this court many times and the atmosphere is always incredible.

"It is where I thought I had potentially played my last match but to win a five-set battle like that, I couldn't have asked any more."

Three years ago at Melbourne Park, Murray caught everyone by surprise by announcing in tears that he feared his illustrious career was coming to an end.

The hip injury that had plagued him since the summer of 2017 was debilitating and the only option left was resurfacing surgery that saw metal inserted into the joint.

No player has returned to the singles game after that operation - but Murray did later that year.

On Tuesday he played on the same court where a retirement video - featuring messages from his peers including Roger Federer and Serena Williams - was infamously and prematurely played after he was beaten by Bautista Agut.

Another niggling injury stopped Murray going to Melbourne Park in 2020 and last year his hopes were scuppered when a positive test for coronavirus stopped him flying out.

The venue's title has changed - renamed from Melbourne Arena in honour of the former Victorian Prime Minister - and the atmosphere was different, with only 50% capacity allowed because of coronavirus restrictions.

But the fluctuations of the match - and the associated tension for Murray fans - remained.

Comments

Join the conversation

281 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 08:20

    He will probably never hit the heights he once did.

    But to recover from that injury and still play tennis at this level is an achievement in itself

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 08:54

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      A very negative and defeatist attitude, but I agree with the second sentence.

  • Comment posted by Mark Myword, today at 08:20

    Nice booster for the nation, perhaps Djokovic should get one too

    • Reply posted by 31Black , today at 08:23

      31Black replied:
      Superb 😁👍

  • Comment posted by Nathaniel Garro, today at 08:26

    I think in the cold light of day, Andy knows what we all know: the injuries have taken their toll and he's well past his best. Winning the title is a very, very unlikely outcome, but nonetheless, despite the fact that he most certainly doesn't need the money at this point, is still there, still playing out of love for the game. That itself is admirable; much love and respect for Andy.

    • Reply posted by elviramadigan, today at 08:29

      elviramadigan replied:
      You never know. I agree it's a long shot - but the draw is wide open now...

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 08:33

    Well done, Andy. Hope you reach the later rounds.
    Some of you are clowns. Novax's absence does not delegitimize whoever wins.
    US Open 2020 - No Roger, no Rafa. Had Novax won (oh wait, he didn't - he whacked a ball at a line judge with a ball like the tempestuous child he is) are we saying it wouldn't have counted? No. You're just salty that your anti-vax pal didn't lie his way into the tournament.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 08:39

      Its only a game replied:
      Now back to the tennis 🎾

  • Comment posted by dave evans, today at 08:21

    How many of us would have the guts and determination to return from injury like this. To all the negative doubters on here, get a life.

    • Reply posted by sastro, today at 09:04

      sastro replied:
      There's more to life than tennis Andy.

  • Comment posted by cds2212, today at 08:16

    Win or lose, he is such a fighter. After all that he has been through I really hope he has a run that he can feel proud of at this tournament.

    Well played Andy!

  • Comment posted by kane_troller, today at 08:19

    Some people ask why we care so much. ‘After all, it’s only a game right?’. It’s so much more than that. It’s transcends sport. Watching the determination, the fight, the never say die attitude of Murray. Knowing how much he has had to go through and the depths from which he has arisen again is hugely inspiring. My day will be better after watching that. I’m energised!

  • Comment posted by scotstoon, today at 08:31

    While injuries have affected his career. He still has a massive will to win. When he retires only then will people realise how great a tennis player he was. Well done Andy

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, today at 09:10

      Atlantic252 replied:
      Isn't that often the way with our greatest sportsmen and women, 'that we don't know what we've got till its gone' - as Joni sang?
      Personally, I was a naysayer in his early career but a convert when he won Grand Slams - as I never realized he was that good!
      And returning to be competitive again after a career-threatening injury tops even those wins.
      Sir Andy is an inspiration and genuine legend.

  • Comment posted by ProfZ, today at 08:25

    Well done Sir Andy! Great start; here's wish you lots of success over the next couple of weeks.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 08:24

    It's good to see a Brit winning in Australia, being a cricket fan im not used to it.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 08:31

    I love Andy Murray's passion for the sport he loves. Despite his serious hip injury and years of rehab, ops, setbacks, more rehab etc he has now found himself exactly where he wants to be. I watched the whole match. This win has got to go down as one of his best ever victories considering the last few years he has had.

    • Reply posted by sastro, today at 09:05

      sastro replied:
      It's only a game.

  • Comment posted by robertdm, today at 08:30

    Good start to the day!

  • Comment posted by what, today at 08:26

    Magic. We'll played Mr Murray

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 08:35

      nigelg replied:
      If only the blokes in Hobart had shown the grit and determination that this guy has shown in returning from what could and should have beem a career ending injury.just shows what can be done if you have the right bloodymindeness.

  • Comment posted by LZephaniah, today at 08:20

    Seriously impressive for a man who essentially retired with a career-ending injury 3 years ago.

  • Comment posted by BillCo14, today at 08:32

    G'oan yersel, Andy!!!!

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 08:26

    Whenever I watch Murray, Federer, Djokovic or Nadal it's obvious that they are much better tennis players than any others on tour. With exception of Djokovic their fitness levels aren't there but their skill is superior for all to see.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 08:21

    Good to see Andy playing for the love of Tennis. He isnt quite there to challenge for the title but its good to see him playing

    • Reply posted by elviramadigan, today at 08:27

      elviramadigan replied:
      Isn't quite there to challenge for the title?? The draw is wide open for any player to do that!

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 08:16

    So great to see Murray showing some form and still having that desire to compete at the highest level.

  • Comment posted by ThePorters2k19, today at 08:13

    Excellent effort Andy! Tough opponent and hopefully the next round is a less brutal hitter

    • Reply posted by dcm1993, today at 08:21

      dcm1993 replied:
      Taro Daniel in R2. He'll want to make that short and snappy so he's ready for R3 vs Sinner (most likely).

  • Comment posted by Kaybee18, today at 08:19

    Nice to see Andy get a hard fought win, well done.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured