Australian Open: Andy Murray beats Nikoloz Basilashvili in Melbourne
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2022
|Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.
Britain's Andy Murray marked his return to the Australian Open - where in 2019 he thought he might have to retire - with a tense five-set win over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Murray cruised to the first set in 23 minutes but any hopes of a routine win disappeared as Basilashvili recovered.
Momentum swung both ways before Murray, 34, won 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-4.
The former world number one is the second Briton through to round two after Heather Watson also won.
Emma Raducanu, Dan Evans and Liam Broady play later on Tuesday.
Murray is the first British man to win in Melbourne this year after top-ranked Cameron Norrie suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of America's rising star Sebastian Korda on day one.
Murray, a five-time beaten finalist in Melbourne, will play Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round on Thursday.
"It's amazing," Murray said shortly after winning on John Cain Arena.
"It's been a tough three or four years but I've put in a lot of hard work to get here.
"I've played on this court many times and the atmosphere is always incredible.
"It is where I thought I had potentially played my last match but to win a five-set battle like that, I couldn't have asked any more."
More to follow.
But to recover from that injury and still play tennis at this level is an achievement in itself
Well played Andy!
Some of you are clowns. Novax's absence does not delegitimize whoever wins.
US Open 2020 - No Roger, no Rafa. Had Novax won (oh wait, he didn't - he whacked a ball at a line judge with a ball like the tempestuous child he is) are we saying it wouldn't have counted? No. You're just salty that your anti-vax pal didn't lie his way into the tournament.