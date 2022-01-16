Australian Open: Naomi Osaka starts title defence with dominant win

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka has now won 19 of her 21 first-round matches at a Grand Slam
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Japan's Naomi Osaka opened her defence of the Australian Open title with a dominant win over Colombia's Camila Osorio on day one in Melbourne.

Osaka, also champion in 2019, raced into a 5-0 lead in the first set before world number 50 Osorio fought back.

However, Osaka quickly reasserted her control and wrapped up a 6-3 6-3 win.

After taking a four-month break at the end of last season to protect her mental health, Osaka returns to Grand Slam action as the 13th seed.

"I thought I played pretty well given the circumstances," said Osaka, who has won 23 of her past 24 matches in Melbourne.

"Overall I'm happy to be here and see everyone in the audience.

"I like the hot conditions but when I come here everyone is warm and welcoming. I'm sure that has a positive effect on me."

The four-time Grand Slam champion will play Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska or American Madison Brengle in round two on Wednesday.

  • Comment posted by LivingDeadGrrrl, today at 05:51

    Great to see Naomi back on court winning again.
    Cam Norrie got a bit of a thrashing today, but Korda is a possible future slam winner so it's not really a surprise.

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 05:35

    No doubt when the going gets tough another meltdown will occur. Most of these young hyped up and coming sports people are too interested in celebrity than plying their trade.

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 05:19

    See how long it is before someone says one wrong word and she has a breakdown. Prima Donna.

  • Comment posted by Steve Davis for King, today at 05:15

    A genuinely nice person, is Naomi, it seems.
    Unlike some of the tennis fraternity one could mention.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 05:08

    Well done Osaka. She has shown Novak what he should have been doing. A big thumbs up to Osaka for playing by the rules. 👍

  • Comment posted by Hate will never prevail, today at 05:02

    Glad to have you back Naomi!! 👋 🎾

