Britain's Andy Murray beat America's Reilly Opelka 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 6-4 in Friday's Sydney Tennis Classic semi-final

Sydney Classic men's final - Murray v Karatsev Venue: NSW Tennis Centre, Sydney Date: Saturday 15 January Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

The BBC will broadcast Andy Murray's first ATP final in three years on Saturday.

The 34-year-old will face Russian top seed Aslan Karatsev in the Sydney Tennis Classic final after beating Reilly Opelka in Friday's semi-final.

Karatsev knocked out Murray's compatriot Dan Evans in his semi-final.

It is the first final Murray has reached since the 2019 European Open, where he claimed an emotional victory over Stan Wawrinka.

Scot Murray could claim his 47th ATP title on Saturday, which would be only his second singles title since he had career-saving hip surgery in January 2019.

