Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray's last ATP title came at the European Open in October 2019

Britain's Andy Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since 2019 with a three-set win over Reilly Opelka at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The 34-year-old fought back from a set down to beat the 25th-ranked American 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 6-4.

Murray let out a roar of triumph after converting his first match point.

If compatriot Dan Evans beats Russian top seed Aslan Karatsev in the other semi-final, it will set up the first all-British final at ATP Tour level.

It is the first final Murray has reached since the 2019 European Open, where he claimed an emotional victory over Stan Wawrinka.

That was Murray's 46th ATP title and is his only singles trophy since he had career-saving hip surgery in January 2019.

"It would be amazing to start the year with a trophy, but it's already been a big week for me," Murray said in his on-court interview.

"To string four results together like this is much more than I managed last year."

Murray is preparing for the Australian Open, starting on Monday, where he will play Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round.

He is now ranked 135 in the world after struggling with niggling injuries in the past two years but has moved well in all of his matches in Sydney.

Murray was visibly frustrated after letting slip a 5-1 lead in the first set tie-break against the big-serving Opelka.

However, his return was excellent as he broke Opelka early in the second set to eventually force a decider.

Murray could not convert four break points on the Opelka serve before he eventually found a way through and served out the match to love.

"I lost a tight first set and it's not easy to come back against someone who serves like that, but I love competing," Murray added.