Liam Broady reached the third round of qualifying at the Australian Open in 2015 - his best result at the event so far

Britain's Liam Broady and Katie Swan both reached the second round of Australian Open qualifying.

Swan, 22, beat Australia's Abbie Myers 6-2 6-4 to set up a tie against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in Melbourne.

Broady fought back from a set down to beat Poland's Kacper Zuk 4-6 6-1 6-2.

The 28-year-old, who has never reached the main draw of the Australian Open, will face American JJ Wolf in the second round.

However, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage both lost in the first round.

Boulter was beaten 6-3 6-4 by American Emina Bektas, while Burrage lost 5-7 6-1 6-4 to Australia's Seone Mendez.

On Monday, Harriet Dart beat Italy's Federica di Sarra 6-4 6-3 to reach the second round, where she will play American Alycia Parks.

Samantha Murray Sharan was beaten 6-1 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (10-8) by American Hailey Baptiste.