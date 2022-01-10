Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic says he is focused on playing in the Australian Open next week after winning a court battle that overturned his visa cancellation.

The 34-year-old Serb practised on court at Melbourne Park within hours of leaving an immigration detention hotel.

But Australia's immigration minister still has powers to re-cancel the visa and deport the unvaccinated player.

"Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the Australian Open," Djokovic said.

"I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans."

