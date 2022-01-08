Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Canada have never reached the ATP Cup final before

Canada will face Spain in Sunday's ATP Cup final after fighting off defending champions Russia in a tense semi-final doubles rubber.

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime came from behind to beat Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6 7-5 10-7 on Saturday.

Canada, who came into the doubles match with the scores tied at 1-1, have reached the final for the first time.

"We kept fighting," said Shapovalov.

The world number 14 won his singles match against 167th-ranked Safiullin 6-4 5-7 6-4 before world number two Medvedev levelled things with a 6-4 6-0 defeat of Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked 11th.

A Canadian break of serve late in the second set meant the doubles was decided by a tie-breaker in Sydney and Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime maintained their momentum to claim victory.

Shapovalov added: "Felix played unbelievable in the game to break and then in the tie-break as well, just making them play so much.

"We have great team spirit, so it helped us a lot."

Great Britain were knocked out of the tournament when Canada beat Germany on Thursday.