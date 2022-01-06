Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic had his visa revoked on arrival in Melbourne

Rafael Nadal says he feels sorry for Novak Djokovic after he was denied entry to Australia, but added the world number one could be playing "without a problem" if he had wanted to.

Djokovic was due to defend his Australian Open title but had his visa revoked on arrival in Melbourne.

The Serb's vaccine exemption to play in Australia has caused controversy.

Djokovic, who has previously said he is opposed to vaccination, has had his deportation delayed until Monday.

The 34-year-old is being held in a government detention hotel, his lawyers having lodged an urgent appeal before the delay to deportation was confirmed.

The tournament starts on 17 January.

"I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem," Nadal said, following victory at a warm-up tournament in Melbourne.

"He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences.

"Of course I don't like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision."

'It's normal that people are frustrated'

PM Scott Morrison on Djokovic: "Rules are rules"

Djokovic was held at Melbourne airport for several hours before border officials announced he had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" for entry and would be deported.

Australian Open organisers said the Serb's medical exemption had been granted by two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia and Victoria state, but the basis for the exemption has not been disclosed.

The decision to allow nine-time champion Djokovic to play at the tournament was met with anger in Australia, where residents have endured some of the world's strictest restrictions during the pandemic with some still barred from travelling between states or globally.

The country's prime minister, Scott Morrison, denied Djokovic was being singled out and said no-one was above the country's rules.

Nadal, level with Djokovic and Roger Federer on a record 20 men's Grand Slam singles titles, described the situation as "good for no-one".

"I can't have a clear opinion on everything because I don't have all the details, honestly," he continued.

"The only thing that I can say is we have been going through very challenging [times] and a lot of families have been suffering a lot during the last two years with all the pandemic.

"It's normal that the people here in Australia get very frustrated with the case because they have been going through a lot of very hard lockdowns, and a lot of people were not able to come back home."

Watch: Ros Atkins On... Novak Djokovic and Australia

Nadal, who contracted coronavirus in December, added he "believes in" medical advice on vaccination.

"If the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine," he said.

"That's my point of view. I went through the Covid. I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don't have any problem to play here. That's the only clear thing.

"The world in my opinion has been suffering enough to not follow the rules. After a lot of people have been dying for two years, my feeling is the vaccine is the only way to stop this pandemic.

"That's what the people who understand this say, and I am no-one to create a different opinion."