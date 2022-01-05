Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta have each won all three of their ATP Cup singles matches

Spain secured their place in the ATP Cup semi-finals when Pablo Carreno Busta continued his fine start to 2022 with a third consecutive victory.

Carreno Busta beat Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-4 to ensure Spain would play Poland in the last four.

Roberto Bautista Agut later defeated Dusan Lajovic as Group A winners Spain remain unbeaten in the event.

Poland progressed from Group D after Hubert Hurkacz earned a 6-1 6-4 win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

World number nine Hurkacz said the Polish team - which also features Kamil Majchrzak, Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski - were "super proud" of reaching the last four.

Majchrzak, 25, is ranked 117th in the world and beat Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-6 (7-3) earlier on Wednesday for his third win of the week.

"We're a great team. We have great team spirit. We support each other. I think the atmosphere that we bring helps us play better," said Hurkacz, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year.

This year's ATP Cup features 16 teams who are divided into four groups, with the group winners proceeding to the semi-finals.

While Spain and Poland have already progressed, the other two semi-finalists will be decided on Thursday.

Great Britain have won one and lost one of their opening two ties, meaning they can still qualify when they face the United States in Sydney on Thursday (starts 23:00 GMT, Wednesday).

All four teams in Group C - Britain, the US, Canada and Germany - are all still in contention to qualify.

In Group B, the winner between defending champions Russia and Italy, last year's finalists, will also reach the semi-finals when they meet on Thursday.