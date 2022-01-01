Andy Murray to face Facundo Bagnis in Australian Open warm-up tournament
From the section Tennis
Andy Murray will play Facundo Bagnis of Argentina in his first match of 2022.
Britain's former world number one has been awarded a wildcard for this week's Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne.
If he wins, the three-time Grand Slam champion will play Bulgarian third seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.
Murray will play in the Australian Open - which starts on 17 January - for the first time since 2019 after being awarded a wildcard for the major.
On the WTA Tour, Heather Watson will play Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the Adelaide International, with Katie Boulter and Fran Jones attempting to qualify for the main draw.
