Brady lost in straight sets to Osaka in the 2021 Australian Open final

American Jennifer Brady has withdrawn from the Australian Open in January because of a foot injury.

The 26-year-old reached her first Grand Slam final at the Melbourne tournament in February but missed out on the title, losing to Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Brady, who is ranked 25th in the world, has not played since retiring from a match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in Cincinnati in August.

The Australian Open takes place from 17-30 January.

Brady will join seven-time winner Serena Williams, world number four Karolina Pliskova and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in missing the event.