World number two Daniil Medvedev has not lost a tie at this year's Davis Cup Finals

The Russian Tennis Federation claimed the last spot in the Davis Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Sweden.

World number five Andrey Rublev overcame a second-set wobble to beat Elias Ymer 6-2 5-7 7-6 (7-3) in Madrid on Thursday.

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev then beat Ymer's younger brother Mikael 6-4 6-4 to wrap up the tie without needing to play the doubles rubber.

The Russian team will face Germany at the Madrid Arena on Saturday.

Serbia will play Croatia on Friday in the other semi-final, with the final to be held on Sunday.

The Russian team, competing under the Russian Tennis Federation banner because of the global ban on the country at major sporting events because of a doping scandal, have yet to lose a tie at this year's tournament.

Rublev began in quick fashion, racing through the opening set against Ymer in 26 minutes and establishing a 5-3 lead in the second.

However, world number 171 Ymer hit back, winning four games in a row to force a decider.

The Swede saved all seven of the break points he faced in the third, much to Rublev's visible frustration, but the Russian came out on top in the tie-break.

"The guys have nothing to lose, so they go for it, they go for their shots and play without fear," Rublev said of playing a lower-ranked opponent.

"You start to think more and as soon as you think more you have more problems.

"In the end I managed to win and that's the most important thing."

Medvedev continued his unbeaten run at this year's tournament with a relatively straightforward win over the younger Ymer.

Ymer battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the second set but Medvedev was still able to serve out the match in 74 minutes.