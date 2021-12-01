Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The Women's Tennis Association has announced the immediate suspension of all tournaments in China amid concern for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

Peng disappeared from public view for three weeks after accusing a top Chinese official of sexual assault.

WTA chief Steve Simon said he had "serious doubts" that Peng was "free, safe and not subject to intimidation".

"In good conscience, I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there," he said.

More to follow.