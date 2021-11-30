Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans was part of the British team who reached the 2019 semi-finals

Great Britain made the perfect start to their Davis Cup quarter-final as Dan Evans thrashed German opponent Peter Gojowczyk in the opening rubber.

Evans, 31, took advantage of a shaky start from Gojowczyk - who was a late change in the German team - to take the opening set in 27 minutes.

The British number two continued to dominate and sealed a 6-2 6-1 win.

His victory means Cameron Norrie will secure Britain's spot in the last four if he beats Jan-Lennard Struff.

Britain, without the resting Andy Murray, are aiming to reach the semi-finals at the 18-team Davis Cup Finals for the second successive edition.

At the inaugural event in 2019, Britain beat Germany in the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champions Spain in the self-styled 'World Cup of Tennis'.

If British number one Norrie loses to Struff, who is ranked 39 places below him at 51st in the world, the tie will go down to a deciding doubles match in the best-of-three rubbers format.

Britain's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, who are ranked third and 20th in the world respectively, are set to face German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Two-time French Open champion Krawietz has played alongside Puetz in the absence of injured regular partner Andreas Mies, with the pair winning both their matches in the Davis Cup Finals.

Whoever wins this tie will face either the Russian Tennis Federation or Sweden, who play in the last quarter-final on Thursday.

That semi-final would take place in Madrid on Saturday, with Sunday's final also in the Spanish capital.

More to follow.