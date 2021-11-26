Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles winner at the US Open

Emma Raducanu's first home match since her historic US Open victory will be broadcast on the BBC on Sunday.

The Briton stormed to her first Grand Slam title in September, coming through qualifying to eventually lift the trophy in New York.

The 19-year-old will play Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania in the Champions Tennis exhibition at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer from 11:55 GMT.

It will also be available to watch live on the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

The exhibition will be Raducanu's first match on home soil since her run to the last 16 of Wimbledon in July.

Her opponent Ruse, who is ranked 85 in the world, was Raducanu's practice partner at the Transylvania Open in October.

Raducanu was just 18 years old when she became the first British woman in 44 years to lift a Grand Slam singles trophy.

She was named the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year on Thursday.