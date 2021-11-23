Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in 2009 and 2015

Britons Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will take part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi next month.

The three-day exhibition event runs from 16-18 December.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem and 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal are among the eight men's players.

"I'm looking forward to returning," said three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, who has won the tournament twice.

"With Emma also playing on day one, we will be flying the flag for British tennis and looking to put on a strong display."

US Open champion Raducanu faces Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on the opening day, while the winner of the Murray-Thiem match will meet Nadal in the semi-finals.

Andrey Rublev and Casper Rudd, ranked fifth and eighth in the world respectively, are also involved.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship did not take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, starts on 17 January.