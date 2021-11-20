Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rajeev Ram (left) and Joe Salisbury won their second Grand Slam title this year and have now reached the final of the ATP Finals for the first time

Joe Salisbury is the first Briton to reach the ATP Finals doubles final after winning through in Turin with American partner Rajeev Ram.

Salisbury and Ram, the reigning US Open champions, fought back to beat top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 10-4 in their semi-final.

Second seeds Salisbury and Ram had lost in the semi-finals in 2020.

They will play Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut or Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in Sunday's final.

Another impressive season for Salisbury, 29, and 37-year-old Ram has enabled them to add the US Open title to their 2020 Australian Open success.

Now, after beating Wimbledon and Olympic champions Metic and Pavic, they have the chance to finish their season together with another prestigious title.

After losing the first set, Salisbury and Ram fought back to level and then raced into a 6-1 lead in the match tie-break.

In last year's semi-final, they let a 7-1 advantage slip against Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, but ensured there would be no repeat as they closed out victory clinically.